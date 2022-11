Moser scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Moser has a five-game point streak, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last nine games. Impressively, he's done all this on the road as the Coyotes navigate a brutal travel schedule due to arena availability. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 10 assists, 25 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 20 outings while cementing himself as a top-four blueliner for a rebuilding team.