Moser recorded two power-play assists in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Moser had the secondary assist on both of Nick Ritchie's goals. With the effort, Moser has matched his total of power-play points from last season, as it appears he's set for a larger role at least until Jakob Chychrun (wrist) returns. Moser had 15 points, 40 shots on goal, 55 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating in 43 contests last year as a rookie.