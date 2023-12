Moser recorded a shorthanded assist and two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Moser helped out on a Michael Carcone tally in the third period just after a 4-on-4 situation turned into a Coyotes penalty kill. With three helpers over his last six games, Moser is providing steady offense in a top-four role. The Swiss defenseman has 13 points, 25 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-10 rating over 27 outings this season.