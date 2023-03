Moser scored a power-play goal, blocked three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Moser snapped a 37-game goal drought with the tally, his first since Dec. 29. In that span, he had just nine assists, but all but one of those helpers have come since Feb. 13 as he's improved on offense. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to six goals, 27 points (10 on the power play), 74 shots on net, 116 blocked shots, 69 hits and a minus-10 rating through 72 outings.