Moser scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Moser's tally at 15:18 of the third period allowed the Coyotes to force overtime. The defenseman snapped a four-game point drought with the tally, which was his second point in seven outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has 14 points, 38 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 40 contests.