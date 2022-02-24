Moser posted an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Moser has collected assists in four of the last five games after drawing the secondary helper on Clayton Keller's goal Wednesday. The 22-year-old Moser probably shouldn't be relied on for steady offense. The rookie blueliner has nine points, 21 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 24 games.