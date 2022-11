Moser was credited with an assist during Thursday's 2-0 victory over the Islanders.

Moser, a 2021 second-round draft pick, is already logging first-pairing minutes with partner Juuso Valimaki. The 22-year-old defenseman has received at least 20 minutes of ice time in his last 20 outings, dating back to April 18. Moser has collected a helper in consecutive contests and added two shots and two blocks versus the Islanders.