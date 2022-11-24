Moser produced an assist and seven blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

The seven blocks were a season high for Moser. He's also been getting it done on offense with an assist in six of the last seven games. The return of Jakob Chychrun will eat into Moser's minutes a bit, but there's enough room in the Coyotes' top four for both of the young defensemen to flourish. Moser is at one goal, 10 helpers, 22 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 18 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 18 contests this season.