Moser recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

Moser has picked up three helpers over his last three games. The 23-year-old defenseman had gone 17 contests without a point prior to getting back on the scoresheet. He's at 21 points, 62 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 51 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 56 appearances. A larger role will help him be more productive if the Coyotes ultimately move on from Jakob Chychrun (not injury related) and Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) ahead of the trade deadline.