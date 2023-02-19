Moser recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

Moser has picked up three helpers over his last three games. The 23-year-old defenseman had gone 17 contests without a point prior to getting back on the scoresheet. He's at 21 points, 62 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 51 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 56 appearances. A larger role will help him be more productive if the Coyotes ultimately move on from Jakob Chychrun (not injury related) and Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) ahead of the trade deadline.

More News