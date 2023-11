Moser posted an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Moser set up a Matias Maccelli tally in the first period. This was Moser's fourth assist over his last four games, as he continues to chip in from the blue line while holding down a top-four role. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to nine points, 15 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots, 15 hits and a plus-6 rating over 17 contests, giving him appeal in some standard fantasy formats.