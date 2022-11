Moser produced an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Moser set up a Liam O'Brien goal in the third period to stretch the Coyotes' lead to 3-1. The helper was Moser's second in the last four games, though he's still noticeably cooler on offense than he was to begin the campaign. The 22-year-old blueliner has a goal, five assists (four on the power play), 11 shots on net, 11 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 12 appearances.