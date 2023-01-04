Moser produced an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Moser set up a Nick Bjugstad tally in the second period. The offense is starting to flow again for Moser, who has two goals and a helper across his last four games. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 18 points, 40 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 31 hits and a minus-12 rating through 36 appearances this season.