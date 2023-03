Moser notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Moser helped out on Travis Boyd's goal at 2:01 of the third period, which stood as the game-winner. This was Moser's third helper through four games in March -- he's doing well while filling a top-pairing role. The 23-year-old blueliner has five goals, 19 assists, 66 shots on net, 95 blocked shots, 61 hits and a minus-14 rating through 64 appearances.