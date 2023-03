Moser registered an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Moser has a helper in each of the last two contests as he adjusts to a more permanent spot in the Coyotes' new-look top four following a big sell-off at the trade deadline. He set up a Lawson Crouse tally in the second period. Moser is up to 23 points, 65 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 59 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 62 outings overall.