Moser logged a shorthanded assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.

Moser earned his 10th helper of the year on Nick Bjugstad's second-period tally. Seven of Moser's assists have come over his last 11 games, a span in which he's added 28 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. The defenseman has 12 points, 22 shots on net, 23 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 24 outings overall. Moser or Matt Dumba are the likeliest blueliners to earn more power-play time if Sean Durzi (lower body) is sidelined -- Moser's offense makes him the better choice of the two.