Moser provided an assist and went plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Moser has a helper in four of the last five games, which already exceeds his production from all of February. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 25 points, 66 shots on net, 96 blocked shots, 62 hits and a minus-12 rating through 65 contests overall. With a top-four role and some power-play time, he may have appeal in deeper fantasy formats where plus-minus isn't a concern.