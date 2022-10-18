Moser produced a power-play assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Moser is up to three assists on the year, all of which have been the secondary helpers on Nick Ritchie tallies. In addition to his assists, Moser has six blocked shots, four hits, two PIM, a minus-2 rating and one shot on goal through three games. The Swiss blueliner averaged less than a shot per game last year, so it's tough to believe he can sustain this level of offense without increasing that rate.