Moser posted two assists, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

This was Moser's first multi-point effort since Feb. 13. While his offense hasn't been very explosive, he's been a consistent player in a top-pairing role since the trade deadline. The defenseman is up to 31 points, 91 shots on net, 134 blocked shots, 78 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 80 outings in his first full campaign.