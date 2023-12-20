Moser scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Moser scored for the first time since Nov. 4, cutting the Coyotes' deficit to 3-2 in the third period. he's added three helpers over nine games in December while seeing heavy minutes in a top-four role. Moser has three goals, 15 points, 30 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-10 rating through 31 outings overall. He's started receiving power-play time recently, so he could have some appeal in standard fantasy formats as a depth defenseman.