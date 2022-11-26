Moser found the back of the net in a 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit on Friday.

Moser extended his point streak to four games. He's up to two goals and 12 points in 19 contests this season. He's a valuable part of the Coyotes' defense, but it is worth noting that the return of Jakob Chychrun on Monday from a wrist injury has pushed Moser to the second power-play unit. Six of Moser's 12 points have been recorded on the power play, so his reduced role might slow his scoring pace a bit in the long run.