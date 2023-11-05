Moser scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Moser tallied the opening goal at 5:31 of the first period. The defenseman has collected all five of his points this season over the last five games, earning two goals and three assists in that span. He rarely sees power-play time, but Moser can be productive at even strength. The Swiss blueliner has added nine shots on net, nine hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 11 appearances.