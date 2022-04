Moser notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Canucks.

Moser has been back for two games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old defenseman has showed some quality on offense with 13 points in 35 outings this season, and he's added 37 blocked shots, 32 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-3 rating. The Swiss blueliner will likely play in a top-four role to close out the campaign.