Moser posted a power-play assist and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Moser helped out on the go-ahead goal from Nick Ritchie in the third period. The assist snapped Moser's five-game point drought, and his five blocks were a season high. The 22-year-old blueliner has a goal, four power-play assists, eight shots on net, 19 blocks, nine hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating through nine contests overall. He's played well enough to take on a top-pairing role.