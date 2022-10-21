Moser scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Moser has been doing damage on the power play, but his first goal of the season came at even strength. The 22-year-old defenseman has four points, four shots on net, eight blocked shots, four hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating in four contests. He's playing top-four minutes for the Coyotes, and their lack of depth on defense means Moser should stay in a similar role even once Jakob Chychrun (wrist) returns, especially if he can sustain this early burst of offense.