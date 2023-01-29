Moser produced just one assist in 15 games in January.

Moser was able to sustain his offense for a bit after Jakob Chychrun debuted, but the former struggled this month. The 23-year-old Moser added 17 shots on goal, 13 hits, 15 blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-2 rating in January, but the lack of points makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats. He's at 18 points, 81 blocks, 56 shots, 44 hits and a minus-14 rating through 50 contests overall. While Moser isn't doing much now, his role could increase again if the Coyotes trade away multiple defensemen over the next few weeks.