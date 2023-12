Moser registered an assist and two hits in Friday's 1-0 win over the Sharks.

Moser has a helper in seven of his last 15 games, going plus-4 with 31 blocked shots in that span. The 23-year-old defenseman is playing a steady two-way game in a top-four role, and the continued absence of Sean Durzi (lower body) has allowed Moser to see more power-play time. Moser has 14 points, 26 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-9 rating over 29 appearances this season.