Moser posted an assist, two blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Moser still led the Coyotes' blueliners with 24:13 of ice time in the contest, despite Jakob Chychrun making his season debut. Chychrun could eat into Moser's role on the power play, though it could be a temporary situation, as Chychrun has a standing trade request. Even if Moser's ice time shrinks, he's still clearly part of the Coyotes' future plans as a top-four blueliner. The Swiss defenseman has 10 points (six on the power play), 21 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 17 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 17 contests.