Moser scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots on in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Moser's scoring chances have dropped dramatically in the last month with Jakob Chychrun back from injury. In the last two games, Moser has a pair of goals, which suggests he may be working to carve out a significant role of his own. He is essentially the No. 3 defenseman for the coyotes, and he's produced five tallies, 17 points, 38 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 34 contests. Eight of his points have come on the power play.