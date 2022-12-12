Moser notched two assists (one on the power play) and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Moser set up Clayton Keller's first-period tally as well as a Jack McBain goal in the second. The pair of assists snapped a five-game point drought for Moser, whose drop in offense has corresponded with the return of Jakob Chychrun eating into his ice time. Moser has three goals, 12 helpers (seven on the power play), 30 shots on net, 24 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 26 outings. He'll still see top-four minutes, but the 22-year-old's decline in offense and presence on a weak team will likely decrease his appeal in fantasy.