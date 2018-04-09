Coyotes' Jason Demers: Anticipating training camp return

Demers (hand) is expected to be healthy in time for the beginning of training camp next season, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The first-year Coyote pretty much played as expected this season, recording six goals, 14 assists, and a minus-4 rating over 69 games. Demers also logged a career-high 21:08 time on ice per game, as well as being a fixture on Arizona's power-play setup. Though he's not a fantasy stud, in all likelihood Demers will continue to be a solid depth option for next season.