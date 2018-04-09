Coyotes' Jason Demers: Anticipating training camp return
Demers (hand) is expected to be healthy in time for the beginning of training camp next season, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The first-year Coyote pretty much played as expected this season, recording six goals, 14 assists, and a minus-4 rating over 69 games. Demers also logged a career-high 21:08 time on ice per game, as well as being a fixture on Arizona's power-play setup. Though he's not a fantasy stud, in all likelihood Demers will continue to be a solid depth option for next season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...