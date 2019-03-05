Coyotes' Jason Demers: Back in action Tuesday
Demers (knee) will rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Ducks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Demers last suited up for the Coyotes Nov. 15 against the Predators, so his return will be a welcomed sight after the better part of four months on the shelf. The veteran has been a useful option in many fantasy leagues when healthy, totaling 20-plus point in each of the last four seasons, so he may be worth an add for the fantasy playoff push in many formats.
