Demers registered an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Demers had the secondary helper on John Hayden's first-period goal. The 32-year-old Demers ended an 11-game point drought with his assist. He's been a mainly defensive player in 2020-21 with only four helpers, 39 shots on goal, 68 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 38 contests.