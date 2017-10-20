Coyotes' Jason Demers: Collects helper in loss to Stars

Demers recorded an assist and logged 22:45 of ice time (5:01 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 5-4 loss to Dallas.

Demers has found himself on the No. 1 power-play unit of late, and while Thursday's helper didn't come with the man advantage, that development is a clear boost to his fantasy outlook. He's now registered a point and a minor penalty in three consecutive games, and his 17 shots, 11 hits and 11 blocked shots are respectable peripheral marks. Demers offers a serviceable cross-category profile in depper settings.