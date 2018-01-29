Coyotes' Jason Demers: Considered day-to-day
Demers (upper body) is day-to-day heading into Thursday's clash with the Stars, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Demers was limited to a mere 12:00 of ice time after sustaining his upper-body malady Jan. 25 against the Blue Jackets. Before leaving the game, the blueliner picked up two hits and three shots. The Quebec native is bogged down in a 21-game goal drought dating back to Dec. 2 and may need to wait a little longer to rediscover the back of the net if he is unable to suit up against Dallas.
