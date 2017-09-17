Coyotes' Jason Demers: Dealt to Arizona

Demers was traded to the Coyotes on Saturday, with forward Jamie McGinn moving to the Panthers, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

This move gives the 'Yotes a stable presence on the back line, and it means prized sophomore Jakob Chychrun (knee) won't have to rush in his recovery. Demers added nine goals and 19 assists for the Panthers last season, albeit with a career-worst minus-14 rating. Don't expect that latter figure to improve given that there's so much youth in the desert, but fantasy owners investing in Demers should know that he's capable of working on the power play and delivering decent totals in hits and blocked shots.