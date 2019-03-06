Coyotes' Jason Demers: Delivers three hits in return
Demers (knee) tossed three hits in 14:08 during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.
After nearly four months on the sidelines, Demers returned on the third pairing in this contest. It will likely take him a few more games to get up to his season average of 19:50. Prior to the injury, he had three points in 18 games, and will likely remain as a fantasy non-factor for the remainder of the season.
