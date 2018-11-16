Coyotes' Jason Demers: Diagnosed with lower-body issue
Demers sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Predators, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
The severity of Demers' injury remains a mystery, but he'll be reevaluated Friday, so another update on his status for Saturday's matchup with the Bruins should surface soon.
