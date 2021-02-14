Demers posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Demers got the puck to Nick Schmaltz for a goal after Oliver Ekman-Larsson's shot generated a rebound early in the third period. The 32-year-old Demers was a healthy scratch in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues, but he returned to the lineup with Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) sidelined. Demers should be able to maintain a spot in the lineup, but the veteran defenseman has just two helpers in 13 appearances this year. He's added 15 shots, 14 PIM, 16 hits and 10 blocked shots in a primarily defensive role.