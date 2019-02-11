Demers (knee) is slated to practice with the team Monday in a non-contact jersey, per Craig Morgan of The Athletic.

Demers was expected to be out for the rest of the season after suffering his knee injury in mid-November, but appears to be recovering quicker than anticipated. Even if he returns soon, the blueliner will almost certainly miss the 20-point mark for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, when he was limited to just 22 games.