Coyotes' Jason Demers: Expected to practice Monday
Demers (knee) is slated to practice with the team Monday in a non-contact jersey, per Craig Morgan of The Athletic.
Demers was expected to be out for the rest of the season after suffering his knee injury in mid-November, but appears to be recovering quicker than anticipated. Even if he returns soon, the blueliner will almost certainly miss the 20-point mark for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, when he was limited to just 22 games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: No longer ruled out for season•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Placed on IR•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Suffers season-ending injury•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Diagnosed with lower-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Healthy to start season•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Hand injury behind him•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...