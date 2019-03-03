Coyotes' Jason Demers: Finishes conditioning stint
The Coyotes recalled Demers (knee) from his conditioning stint with AHL Tuscon on Sunday.
Demers played just one game in the minors, and he notched an assist. The 30-year-old should get back into the lineup soon, and the final step will be getting activated from injured reserve. His next chance will be Tuesday versus the Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...