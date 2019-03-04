Coyotes' Jason Demers: Game-time call Tuesday
Demers (knee) will be a game-time decision Tuesday versus Anaheim, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
This information comes courtesy of coach Rick Tocchet. Jordan Oesterle left Monday's practice early after getting "banged up", perhaps necessitating a need to deploy Demers if his status remains on the fence prior to puck drop Tuesday.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Finishes conditioning stint•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Heads to minors for conditioning•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Inching closer to return•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Still week-to-week•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Expected to practice Monday•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: No longer ruled out for season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...