Demers (oblique) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against Buffalo.

The 31-year-old defenseman has been out of action since Feb. 1 but returns versus the Sabres. Demers has only managed nine assists in 2019-20, playing in 46 games after suiting up just 35 times last year. He'll slot into a third-pairing role and figures to offer very little from a fantasy standpoint.