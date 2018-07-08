Coyotes' Jason Demers: Hand injury behind him

Demers is fully healed from the blood clot in his hand that cost him the last 10 games of the season, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.

Demers was expected to be ready in time for training camp, and this effectively confirms that. The 30-year-old had 20 points in 69 games last season, his first with the Coyotes.

