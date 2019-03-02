The Coyotes sent Demers (knee) to AHL Tuscon on Saturday for conditioning purposes.

Demers continues to inch closer to retaking the ice in game action, first putting himself to the test at the AHL level with an absence that extends back to Nov. 15. The team has little reason to rush the veteran back into action, so there's a decent chance he will play a few games with the affiliate before being activated for an NHL return.