Coyotes' Jason Demers: Healthy to start season
Demers has averaged 19:11 per game in ice time through 11 games, and he's picked up two assists and 13 shots on goal.
Demers missed the final 10 games of last season dealing with a blood clot in his hand. So far, he's shown no sign that he's still dealing with that issue. His minutes are down, especially on the power play, but perhaps he's still working his way up to full speed.
