Coyotes' Jason Demers: Inching closer to return
While Demers (knee) remains without a clear timetable for his return, he's moving closer to rejoining the lineup, having skated with the team for the past couple of weeks and performing full-contact drills, Richard Morin of AZCentral.com reports.
Obviously, the recovery experience can vary drastically from one player to the next, but Demers absorbing full contact has us convinced that he's on the brink of a return. Keep tabs on his eventual removal from injured reserve as the clear sign of when he'll be ready to rock. It's safe to take a wait-and-see approach with the rearguard, as he's only provided three points through 18 games this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Still week-to-week•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Expected to practice Monday•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: No longer ruled out for season•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Placed on IR•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Suffers season-ending injury•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Diagnosed with lower-body issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...