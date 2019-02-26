While Demers (knee) remains without a clear timetable for his return, he's moving closer to rejoining the lineup, having skated with the team for the past couple of weeks and performing full-contact drills, Richard Morin of AZCentral.com reports.

Obviously, the recovery experience can vary drastically from one player to the next, but Demers absorbing full contact has us convinced that he's on the brink of a return. Keep tabs on his eventual removal from injured reserve as the clear sign of when he'll be ready to rock. It's safe to take a wait-and-see approach with the rearguard, as he's only provided three points through 18 games this season.