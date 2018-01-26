Coyotes' Jason Demers: Leaves with upper-body ailment

Demers won't return to Thursday's game against Columbus due to an upper-body injury.

The Coyotes will be off until next Thursday after their matchup with the Blue Jackets, so if Demers isn't dealing with a long-term injury, he likely won't be forced to miss any additional game action. The 29-year-old has been pretty good for Arizona this season, notching three goals and 16 points while averaging a whopping 21:58 of ice time per contest through 49 games.