Coyotes' Jason Demers: Leaves with upper-body ailment
Demers won't return to Thursday's game against Columbus due to an upper-body injury.
The Coyotes will be off until next Thursday after their matchup with the Blue Jackets, so if Demers isn't dealing with a long-term injury, he likely won't be forced to miss any additional game action. The 29-year-old has been pretty good for Arizona this season, notching three goals and 16 points while averaging a whopping 21:58 of ice time per contest through 49 games.
