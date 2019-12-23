Coyotes' Jason Demers: Looks to be ready Monday
Demers (knee) is expected to return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Predators, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Demers has spent the last six games on injured reserve, but the Coyotes will activate him from IR before Monday's contest. The 31-year-old blueliner doesn't have much fantasy upside with just five assists through 30 games, but he contributes well defensively with 42 hits and 41 blocked shots.
