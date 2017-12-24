Coyotes' Jason Demers: Misfires six times Saturday

Demers was blanked on a game- and season-high six shots Saturday night, as the Coyotes suffered a tough 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Arizona.

Eighteen penalties were called in this chippy affair, but Demers was more focused on trying to secure his fourth goal of the season. The veteran recorded a career-high nine goals with the Panthers last year, but he was self-supported by a gaudy 9.2 shooting percentage and it's going to take a whole lot more puck luck for him to come close to that rate in 2017-18. Currently, he's at three goals and nine helpers through 38 games and 22:18 of average ice time.