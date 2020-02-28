Demers (oblique) could be in action versus the Sabres on Saturday after coach Rick Tocchet told reporters there was a "good chance" he could suit up, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Demers spent the past 12 games on injured reserve due to his oblique problem. The blueliner registered three helpers in his previous six contests but is still searching for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign. If Demers does get into the lineup, it will likely be in favor of Aaron Ness.